Meet India’s second highest paid CEO whose salary package is over Rs 6 crore per month, check his IIT connection

File photo

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. Salil Parekh became the third highest paid CEO in India after IT giant Infosys increased his salary by 88 percent in 2022. According to reports, Salil Parekh’s annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore and after the increase, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which means that Salil Parekh’s earns over Rs 21 lakh per day. Salil Parekh’s fixed salary is Rs 11 crore and rest of the amount is performance linked incentives.

Salil Parekh is a veteran in the field of IT services industry as he has over three decades of experience in the sector. He is also a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Before joining Infosys, Salil Parekh was on the board of Capegmini, where he held several positions at the leadership. He led the application services, cloud infrastructure services and the tech division of Capgemini.

Salil Parekh is an Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay alumnus as he has done his Aeronautical Engineering from the prestigious institution.

Salil Parekh took over as CEO and MD of Infosys from interim CEO U B Pravin Rao on January 2, 2018.