Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy gifted a Rs 240 crore Infosys share to their four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah.

Philanthropist Sudha Murty and her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, recently made news on social media with a generous gift for their grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. The couple transferred a significant share of Infosys, worth approximately Rs 240 crore, to their four-month-old grandson, making him one of the youngest millionaires in India. This gift amounts to a 0.04% stake in Infosys, which is equal to around 1.5 million shares. Following the share transfer, Narayana Murthy's personal stake in the company slightly decreased from 0.40% to 0.36%.

How is Ekagrah Rohan Murty related to Rishi Sonak

Ekagrah Rohan Murty is the nephew of Rishi Sunak, the former UK Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. This makes Ekagrah Rohan Murty, who is the son of Akshata's brother Rohan Murty, Rishi Sunak's nephew by marriage.

The Murthy family celebrated the birth of Ekagrah in November 2023, welcoming him as their third grandchild. His name, “Ekagrah,” has a special meaning rooted in Sanskrit, representing unwavering focus and determination. It draws inspiration from Arjuna, the legendary archer from the epic Mahabharata, known for his sharp focus and dedication.

Infosys, founded by Narayana Murthy in 1981 with a modest initial investment of just $250, has come a long way over the decades. The company has established itself as one of India’s most respected firms, setting high standards in corporate governance and innovation. It has played a key role in wealth creation and has earned a reputation as a global leader in technology and consulting services.

The share transfer to young Ekagrah not only highlights the Murthy family's commitment to securing their future generations but also showcases their deep-rooted values and beliefs. It reflects their vision of passing on a legacy of financial stability and the importance of staying focused and determined in life, much like the qualities embodied by Ekagrah's name.

This gesture has sparked a lot of conversation on social media, with many people admiring the thoughtful approach to securing the future of the youngest member of the Murthy family.

