Aadithyan Rajesh, a 13-year-old from Kerala living in Dubai, runs his own IT company and inspires youth with his tech journey.

While most teenagers are busy with school and hobbies, Aadithyan Rajesh from Kerala is already making a name for himself as a young entrepreneur in the tech world. Now living in Dubai, Aadithyan is the founder and owner of Trinet Solutions, a company that creates websites, apps, and offers software development services. His inspiring journey began at a very young age and continues to motivate young minds around the world. Aadithyan’s love for technology started when he was just five years old. It all began when his father introduced him to the BBC Typing website, which sparked his curiosity in computers. This small step turned into a strong passion, and by the age of nine, Aadithyan developed his very first mobile app to keep himself entertained. Despite the usual pressures of school life, Aadithyan didn’t let anything stop him. At only 13, he founded Trinet Solutions – a major milestone for someone so young. The company, based in Dubai, provides IT services like web designing, application development, and other digital solutions.

But Aadithyan isn’t just a coder. He also designs logos and websites, showing how creative and skilled he is in many areas of technology. What makes his story even more inspiring is how well he balances school and his business. He continues his studies while running a company, proving his commitment and hard work.

Apart from Trinet Solutions, Aadithyan runs a YouTube channel called ‘A Craze’, where he shares his tech knowledge, gaming tips, and coding tutorials. He also posts vlogs and plans to launch free Android app development courses in the future. His younger sister helps him with the filming of his videos, making it a family effort.

Although Trinet Solutions isn’t officially registered yet, Aadithyan and his three school friends have already completed over 12 client projects. He is now working on a class management app for teachers at his school and also helps his classmates with technical issues.

Looking ahead, Aadithyan dreams of expanding his company worldwide and launching apps for iOS devices. His journey from a curious child to a teenage CEO proves that age is no barrier when you have passion, discipline, and a strong desire to learn and grow.