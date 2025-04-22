Born in Thiruvalla, Kerala, his family relocated to Dubai when he was just five years old. It was during this time that his father introduced him to the world of computers.

While most kids his age spend their time binge-watching their favorite shows or hanging out with friends, this 9-year-old boy utilized his boredom to create Android apps. By the age of 13, he took a giant leap, founding his own IT company. His story is a testament to innovation and entrepreneurship, inspiring young minds to turn curiosity into opportunity. He is none other than India-born Aadithyan Rajesh.

Aadithyan's journey into the world of technology began at a tender age, fueled by an unexpected catalyst, i.e loneliness. "I started using computers at the age of 5. I didn’t have many friends, so I spent most of my time on YouTube playing typing games and spelling bee," he shared in an interview. Without a robust social circle, Adityan found solace in the digital realm, where he discovered a passion for coding and design.

As he navigated the online world, Aadithyan's fascination with technology only grew stronger. By the age of 6, he had begun learning basic coding languages like HTML and CSS. This early start laid the foundation for his future endeavors, and his love for technology soon transformed him into a budding entrepreneur.

Born in Thiruvalla, Kerala, his family relocated to Dubai when he was just five years old. It was during this time that his father introduced him to the world of computers. "The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing," he had recalled in an interview.

Aadithyan's entrepreneurial journey is already gaining momentum, even before the official registration of Trinet Solutions. Alongside three school friends, he has successfully completed projects for over 12 clients. Currently, he's working on a class management app for his school and offers tech support to his classmates. With ambitious plans to take Trinet Solutions global, he aims to develop apps for iOS devices.

Beyond his development work, Aadithyan is also a popular YouTuber. His channel, A Craze, focuses on technology, gaming, app development, and web design, where he shares his expertise with a wider audience.