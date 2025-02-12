Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born on September 12, 1963, and completed her under graduation at Mumbai University. She tied the knot with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of the late stock market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is making waves in the financial world with her impressive inheritance and strategic investments. Her extensive financial empire reflects both her substantial wealth and her keen investment acumen. Jhunjhunwala's penchant for luxury is highlighted by her real estate ventures, including a significant purchase aimed at preserving an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea from her mansion.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's education, marraige and personal life

Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born on September 12, 1963, and completed her undergraduation at Mumbai University. She tied the knot with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987, which marked a remarkable journey for the couple, with their fortunes rising significantly as Rakesh became a well-known stock investor. The couple had three children: Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was known for his trading expertise and was also known as India's Warren Buffett due to his investment skills. He was also an investor in Akasa Air, a new low-cost airline which was launched in August 2022, just before he died. Despite their immense wealth, Rekha and Rakesh chose to lead a relatively private life.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Ratan Tata Connection

Rekha Jhunnjhunwala is a shareholder in Titan Company Limited, a company owned by late Ratan Tata’s Tata Group. In 2023, she nearly made Rs 1000 crore in two weeks based on a Rs 225 share in his company This translates into a significant profit for Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Rs 370 ccrore RARE Villa mansion

Jhunjhunwala's substantial wealth enables her to make significant purchases, such as acquiring an entire building to ensure her breathtaking sea view remains intact. Her main residence, RARE Villa, is a 14-storey mansion located on Ridge Road in Malabar Hill. Earlier known as Ridgeway Apartments, the villa was acquired in two phases by her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, between 2013 and 2017 for a total of Rs 370 crore. Covering 70,000 square feet, the property is situated in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's networth

With a net worth of USD 7.8 billion (Rs 67,737 crore), according to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is known as the second richest woman in India. Her success is attributed to a combination of smart stock market investments and strategic real estate acquisitions, solidifying her reputation as a financial powerhouse.