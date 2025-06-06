The 52-year-old co-founded the company in 1996 with her older brother who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996.

India has many self-made wealthy women, who are successfully leading companies. One such person is Radha Vembu, the co-founder of the software company Zoho Corporation. According to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, Radha Vembu is the richest self-made woman in India with a net worth Rs 55,300 crore net worth.

Radha Vembu owns around 47.8% stake in Zoho Corp, which offers business software on the cloud. The 52-year-old co-founded the company in 1996 with her older brother Sridhar Vembu, who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996.

Radha Vembu completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai and is an IIT Madras graduate who pursued industrial management. Radha is the brains behind Zoho Mail, Calendar and Workplace and works as a product manager. Vembu hails from Chennai and is the largest shareholder of the multinational company.

She is also the director of an agricultural NGO, Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd, and a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd. During the Covid pandemic, Zoho launched a remote work tool kit called Zoho Remotely to help businesses switch to work-from-home. The company is headquartered in both Austin, Texas and Chennai.

She also grabbed the 8th spot among the top 10 philanthropists, according to the Hurun report, whith a donation of Rs 11 crore for women’s empowerment, rural development and education.