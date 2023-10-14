Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

She debuted on the list of Forbes list of 100 richest Indians at No. 44.

Renuka Jagtianiha is the chairwoman of Landmark Group based in Dubai. The company is a Middle East retailing giant founded in 1973 as a single store in Bahrain by her late husband Micky Jagtiani. As head of the company, Jagtiani oversees strategy and new business opportunities. The 69-year-old recently entered the Forbes list of 100 richest Indians for the first time.

According to Forbes, Jagtianiha has a net worth of Rs 40,040 crore ($4.8 billion) inherited from her husband. She debuted on the list of Forbes list of 100 richest Indians at No. 44. Jagtiani joined Landmark in 1993 and made her mark with Splash, a fast-fashion business. She became chairwoman and CEO in 2017. She, however, stepped down as CEO last year.

Her three children, Aarti, Nisha and Rahul, are group directors at Landmark. The group has 2,200 stores spread across 24 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. For over three decades, Renuka has guided the Group's corporate strategy making Landmark Group the region’s largest omnichannel retailer of trusted, homegrown brands.

Under her leadership, the Group forayed into e-commerce over a decade ago. In her current role, she focuses on driving the Group's vision, and strategy and exploring emerging business opportunities. As Chair of the Landmark Retail Board, she works closely with leadership teams on strategic decisions.

