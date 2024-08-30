Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes big announcement, to give tough competition to Google, Amazon, Samsung with this move...

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Why Denmark denied India's extradition request for Niels Holck? How is he linked to 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes big announcement, to give tough competition to Google, Amazon, Samsung with this move...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes big announcement, to give tough competition to Google, Amazon, Samsung with this move...

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Actress whose tragic personal life saw her quit at 35, was rival to Hema, Rekha; widowed twice, lost brother to suicide

Actress whose tragic personal life saw her quit at 35, was rival to Hema, Rekha; widowed twice, lost brother to suicide

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...

Noronha's professional path began with an eight-year stint at Hindustan Unilever, where he gained valuable experience in sales, market research, and modern trade.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:14 AM IST

Meet India's richest CEO whose net worth is Rs 6700 crore, is not owner of a company, owns Rs 70 crore home, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ignatius Navil Noronha, the CEO and Managing Director of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operates the popular retail chain DMart, is one of India's wealthiest corporate professionals. His journey from a sales executive to one of the richest CEOs in the country is a testament to his leadership and strategic vision. According to the Hurun Rich List, Noronha holds a net worth of Rs 6,900 crore, making him a prominent figure in India's business landscape.

Noronha's professional path began with an eight-year stint at Hindustan Unilever, where he gained valuable experience in sales, market research, and modern trade. This foundation proved instrumental when he joined Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart. Hired by renowned investor Radhakishan Damani in his twenties, Noronha quickly rose through the ranks, significantly contributing to the company’s operational success. Today, under his leadership, DMart has become a retail giant in India, known for its customer-focused approach and efficient business strategies.

Often referred to as the 'Management GOAT (Greatest of All-Time)' by industry insiders, Noronha has introduced innovative strategies, including a game-changing 48-hour supplier payment policy that has reshaped the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Despite his considerable wealth, Noronha is known for his modesty and prefers to keep a low profile. His office is reportedly much smaller than what is typical for CEOs of his stature, reflecting his down-to-earth nature.

Noronha's academic background includes a degree in science from SIES College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, and a management degree from the prestigious Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). His strong educational foundation and years of experience have played a crucial role in DMart's rise to success.

Though he generally avoids the spotlight, Noronha made headlines with his purchase of a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra East for Rs 70 crore. The expansive property spans 9,552 square feet and includes a 10-vehicle garage, marking a rare public display of his wealth.

Navil Noronha holds a 2% stake in Avenue Supermarts Limited, contributing significantly to his wealth. In 2021, the company’s stock saw a remarkable 113% rise, further solidifying his position among India’s richest CEOs. Despite his success, Noronha continues to focus on innovation and growth, propelling Avenue Supermarts and DMart to new heights in the retail industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

UP introduces new social media policy: Life term for..., check details

UP introduces new social media policy: Life term for..., check details

'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?

'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

'Don't question my...': Adnan Sami reacts after Pakistani social media user comments on his Indian citizenship

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..

Meet actor who made superhut debut, then signed 107 films at a time, shook stardom of Dharmendra, Govinda, he is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement