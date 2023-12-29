Headlines

Meet India's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his business was…

Virji Vohra was a businessman who was a prominent name during the Mughal rule and was regarded as the richest businessman in the world ever by British East India Company.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

India has always been a popular business hub throughout history. Even though we gained independence from British rule in 1947, Indian businessmen have been engaged in trading goods since ages. It has also given numerous good and renowned businessmen to the world and has introduced many goods to people across the world, including several spices, cotton etc. 

Virji Vora was one such Indian businessman who was the richest businessman in the world ever by British East India Company. Virji Vora was a popular person during the Mughal rule and he was also a big financier of the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. Virji Vora had lent wealth of Rs 2,00,000 to East India Company.

Born in 1590, Virji Vora was a wholesale trader and his personal wealth was about Rs 8 million. If we calculate the amount according to the inflation in the present time, then his net worth would surpass Mukesh Ambani, Adani and other billionaires in India. With this huge amount of wealth, Vora was easily the richest businessman India had ever known. According to historical journals, Virji Vora used to trade in several products, including pepper, gold, cardamom and other things.

Virji Vora used to have numerous business trades with the British between 1629 and 1668 and this enabled him to build his wealthy business empire. He often used to purchase the entire stock of a product and sell it at a whopping profit. He was also a money lender and even English men used to borrow money from him. Some historians even stated that when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was facing financial constraints during his war to conquer the Deccan region of India, he sent his emissary to Virji Vohra to borrow money.

Virji Vora’s business and dealings were spread across India and the port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia. Virji Vora also had agents at all critical trading centres of that time, including Agra, Burhanpur, Golconda in Deccan, Goa, Calicut, Bihar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Baruch.

He died in 1670. But, his name has been engraved in history forever as he continues to outshine the current richest men in India with his staggering wealth.


 

