Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

Even if you are one of the wealthiest people in the country and your brother is well-known and regarded as one of the world's richest people, is it not difficult to remain out of the spotlight? Particularly in the busy business sector, where people are interested in learning about the lifestyles of corporate executives through reading about them. One of them is Gopikishan Damani, the brother of India's retail king, Radhakishan Damani. He keeps a remarkably low profile despite his enormous wealth and success, eschewing the spotlight in favor of a life of quiet dignity and discretion.

Two of the richest siblings in India, Gopikishan and Radhakishan Damani are well-known for running the publicly traded Avenue Supermart, the company that owns the well-known supermarket chain D-Mart. After spearheading D-Mart's success, Radhakishan—who is regarded as one of India's leading investors—was dubbed "India's Retail King." He and his younger brother Gopikishan are said to have paid over $100 million for a south Mumbai home in 2021, and at the beginning of 2023, they are said to have paid $155 million for 28 apartments in a luxury midtown Mumbai tower built by fellow billionaire Vikas Oberoi.

Beyond the retail industry, Gopikishan Damani has ventured into other business sectors. His investment portfolio spans consumer goods, healthcare, and finance. As of right now, his Forbes real-time net worth is $7.8 billion, or more than Rs 65000 crore. He is among India's wealthiest people.