Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who quit IIT, then built Rs 24335 crore company, has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, he is...

Meet man who quit IIT, then built Rs 24335 crore company, has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, he is...

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Five most stressed countries in the world 

Five most stressed countries in the world 

7 largest butterflies in the world

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Following the two founding families' official split in 1995, Pankaj Patel, a 1976 graduate of Gujarat University's pharmacy program, assumed leadership of the company

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...
(File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The billionaire list of Forbes features Indian pharmaceutical tycoon Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel of Zydus Lifesciences (previously Cadila Healthcare Ltd.), whose net worth as of 2 September 2024, is Rs 88950 crore. In 1952, his late father, along with Indravadan Modi, cofounded Zydus Lifesciences with the goal of producing vitamins.

Following the two founding families' official split in 1995, Pankaj Patel, a 1976 graduate of Gujarat University's pharmacy program, assumed leadership of the company. Patel also has a pharmacy master's degree. Located in Ahmedabad, the generics manufacturer's revenue stands at Rs 17,273 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences also manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. Patel currently holds the 251th rank as the richest person in the world, as per Forbes. His company, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, which is based in Ahmedabad, has a current market cap of around Rs 52,400 crores.

Patel and Priti Patel are wed. They are parents to two kids. Zydus' managing director is their son, Dr. Sharvil Patel. Shivani, their daughter, is wed to Pranav D Patel.
 
He is the chairman of the board of directors of IIM Udaipur, the chair of the board of governors of IIM Ahmedabad, and the chairman of Invest India, among other organisations. In peer-reviewed journals, he has over 100 research publications to his credit. More than 64 patents list him as a co-inventor, according to the Zydus website.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement