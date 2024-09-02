Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

The billionaire list of Forbes features Indian pharmaceutical tycoon Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel of Zydus Lifesciences (previously Cadila Healthcare Ltd.), whose net worth as of 2 September 2024, is Rs 88950 crore. In 1952, his late father, along with Indravadan Modi, cofounded Zydus Lifesciences with the goal of producing vitamins.

Following the two founding families' official split in 1995, Pankaj Patel, a 1976 graduate of Gujarat University's pharmacy program, assumed leadership of the company. Patel also has a pharmacy master's degree. Located in Ahmedabad, the generics manufacturer's revenue stands at Rs 17,273 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences also manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. Patel currently holds the 251th rank as the richest person in the world, as per Forbes. His company, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, which is based in Ahmedabad, has a current market cap of around Rs 52,400 crores.

Patel and Priti Patel are wed. They are parents to two kids. Zydus' managing director is their son, Dr. Sharvil Patel. Shivani, their daughter, is wed to Pranav D Patel.



He is the chairman of the board of directors of IIM Udaipur, the chair of the board of governors of IIM Ahmedabad, and the chairman of Invest India, among other organisations. In peer-reviewed journals, he has over 100 research publications to his credit. More than 64 patents list him as a co-inventor, according to the Zydus website.