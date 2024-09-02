Meet India's one of richest women, who bought entire building for Arabian Sea view, her net worth is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's one of richest women, who bought entire building for Arabian Sea view, her net worth is...

Rekha is an investor in a number of businesses, including Titan, a manufacturer of jewellery and watches

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Meet India's one of richest women, who bought entire building for Arabian Sea view, her net worth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    India is home to numerous billionaires who have made investments in numerous businesses. Additionally, they own shares in major corporations such as RIL, Tata Group, and others. On the other hand, they lose money when these companies' stocks decline for a variety of reasons. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife, billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala, is one such individual who lost more than Rs 800 crore.
    Following Monday's nearly 5% decline in Titan Company shares, which are owned by the Tata Group, the 60-year-old lost more than Rs 800 crore in a matter of minutes. As of March 31, 2024, Rekha owned a 5.35 percent share in the Tata Group company. Titan's stock fell 7% (or Rs 249.90) when the company's March quarter earnings fell short of investors' expectations. With a market valuation of Rs 2.91 lakh crore, the Titan share closed at Rs 3,284 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 6.

    Rekha is an investor in a number of businesses, including Titan, a manufacturer of jewellery and watches. The notional investment value of Jhunjhunwala has decreased by Rs 805 crore to Rs 15,986 crore. However, according to the Forbes Billionaire List 2024, Rekha is the second-richest woman in India. As of May 6, Forbes estimates her current net worth to be Rs 67640 crore. Her late husband left her a sizable stock portfolio. Rekha is a graduate of Mumbai University with a Bachelor of Commerce.

    According to Moneycontrol, Rekha Jhunjhunwala recently reportedly paid Rs 118 crore for the majority of the units in a Mumbai building, ensuring her unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea from her Malabar Hill home. Jhunjhunwala's RARE Villa residence is located directly behind the seafront Rockside CHS, which was slated for renovation. A cluster scheme was to redevelop Walkeshwar's Rockside and six other buildings. Well-known developer Shapoorji Pallonji had completed a business plan that would have given every homeowner an extra 50% of carpet in the remodelled space.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

    Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

    Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

    Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

    Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

    Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

    Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

    Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

    Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

    Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

    Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

    Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

    5 top selling Maruti cars in India

    5 top selling Maruti cars in India

    Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

    Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

    This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

    This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement