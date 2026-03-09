FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Meet India’s newest entrant on Hurun Global Rich List 2026, carrying his grandfather’s Bollywood legacy forward, producer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol’s Ramayana

Namit Malhotra's entrepreneurial journey began in 1995 when he started Video Workshop, an editing studio in his father's garage. Read here to know more about him.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Meet India’s newest entrant on Hurun Global Rich List 2026, carrying his grandfather’s Bollywood legacy forward, producer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol’s Ramayana
India's billionaire club has witnessed a significant surge, with 57 new entrants joining the ranks, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. This brings the total number of billionaires in India to 308, making the country the third-largest home to billionaires globally, behind China and the United States. The new entrants are primarily from sectors such as healthcare, auto components, energy, and financial services.

The combined wealth of Indian billionaires has reached approximately Rs 112 lakh crore, reflecting robust wealth creation across various sectors. This growth is attributed to the strong inflow of new names, resulting in a net count increase of 24 from last year.

Top billionaires in India

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained his position as India's richest person and Asia's wealthiest individual, with his wealth rising 9% to around Rs 9.8 lakh crore. Gautam Adani remains the second-richest Indian, with a fortune of approximately Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family of HCL Technologies ranks third with Rs 3.2 lakh crore, making her the only woman among India's top 10 richest individuals. Cyrus S Poonawalla & family, promoter of Serum Institute of India, has moved to the fourth position with a 44% jump in wealth to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Who is Namit Malhotra?

Among the notable new entrants is Namit Malhotra, producer of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Sunny Deol's upcoming film. Malhotra, who stands at 3306 on the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, has a net worth of over Rs 1,700 crore. He is the eldest son of Bollywood film producer Naresh Malhotra and grandson of cinematographer M.N. Malhotra, who worked on one of India's first colour films, Jhansi Ki Rani.

Namit Malhotra's journey

Malhotra's entrepreneurial journey began in 1995 when he started Video Workshop, an editing studio in his father's garage. He later merged the business with his father's production company, Video Works, to create Prime Focus. The company expanded globally, acquiring visual effects and post-production facilities in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

In 2014, Prime Focus merged with Double Negative, a UK-based VFX studio, to create DNEG, which has won multiple Oscars for visual effects.

Namit Malhotra's vision for Ramayana

Malhotra has been working on adapting Ramayana for the big screen since 2015, with production beginning in 2023. He aims to make India proud and excite the world about Indian storytelling, celebrating global cinema together.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, "I'm keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't like Hollywood films. It's not like we don't see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films."

"Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal, too. This is that opportunity that I believe I'm pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver," Malhotra said in an interview

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
