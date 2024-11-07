He has retained the top place on the list for the third time in five years. He owns Rs 4.95 lakh crore market cap company.

India has several billionaires who run massive business empires and donate crores to philanthropic work. But do you know who is India's most generous philanthropist? No, he is not Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, or Gautam Adani, the country's second richest man. He is Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies.

The 79-year-old tech magnate donated Rs 2,153 crore in the financial year 2024, which means Rs 5.9 crore every single day, according to the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 released on Thursday. Nadar has retained this position as India’s most generous philanthropist for the third time in five years.

Nadar’s philanthropic work is primarily channelled through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, especially in education and technology-driven initiatives. Nadar is followed by Mukesh Ambani and his family who made a notable philanthropic contribution of Rs 407 crore.

If only personal philanthropy is considered, Nadar still ranks first with a donation of Rs 1,992 crore, followed by Nandan Nilekani and Krishna Chivukula. He increased his donation by Rs 111 crore from the previous year, the report said.

According to Forbes, Shiv Nadar has a real-time net worth of USD 40.5 billion or Rs 341692 crore. His HCL Technologies has a market cap of Rs 4.95 lakh crore as of November 7. He stepped down as chairman of HCL Technologies in 2020, handing over the position to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. He is now chairman emeritus and strategic advisor.