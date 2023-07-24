Headlines

Meet India’s highest-paid artist, sold artworks worth Rs 257 crore in last 4 years

Who is India's best paid artist? Mumbai-born Anish Kapoor has held the tag of India's top living artist for the last four years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Mumbai-born Anish Kapoor is India’s top living artist who has been at the top of the earnings list since Hurun began releasing Art List for India in 2019. Kapoor amassed a turnover of over Rs 257 crore in the time from the auctions of his artworks.

As per the most recent Hurun Art List 2022, Kapoor’s turnover for the year was Rs 24.67 crore with the most expensive artwork at Rs 5.79 crore. In 2021 it stood at Rs 20.6 crore with Rs 4.5 for the single most expensive work. Kapoor earned Rs 44.39 crore in 2019 selling his artworks as high as Rs 6.14 crore. 2018 was the most prolific year for Kapoor when his turnover was a whopping Rs 168.25 crore with the most expensive work at Rs 9.31 crore.

Who is Anish Kapoor?

Sir Anish Kapoor was born in Mumbai to an Indian father and an Iraqi mother. His father worked in the Indian Navy. Kapoor did his schooling from the prestigious Doon School of Dehradun. He then moved to Israel to study electrical engineering before giving that up to become an artist. He moved to the UK where he learnt his craft and eventually became an acclaimed sculptor known for some famous installation and conceptual arts including the ArcelorMittal Orbit funded by billionaire Laxmi Mittal.

He is an award-winning artist who received the Turner Prize in 1991, Indian civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2012 and knighthood in 2014. He is married to German-born historian Susanne Spicale and has two children, Kapoor lived in a lavish 14,5000 sq ft mansion in London worth estimated around $26 million. 

