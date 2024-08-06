Meet India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, know his Ratan Tata, Azim Premji connection...

In 2000, Supam took a risk by co-founding Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha, while his peers sought well-paying jobs.

Supam Maheshwari, an Indian entrepreneur and visionary, has made a significant impact in the business world through his dedication to innovation and pioneering efforts. As the CEO of FirstCry, India's largest manufacturer of baby and mother care products, Maheshwari has led an e-commerce revolution.

Initially, Supam Maheshwari co-founded Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha. After selling the company, he launched FirstCry through BrainBees. He also co-founded the logistics service company Xpressbees. Maheshwari completed his formal education at Apeejay School and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering. He further pursued a PGDM from IIM-Ahmedabad.

In 2000, Supam took a risk by co-founding Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha, while his peers sought well-paying jobs. The company quickly became a notable e-learning startup and grew into one of India's largest e-learning organisations. In 2007, US-based Indecomm Global acquired Brainvisa Technologies for a substantial $25 million.

Supam Maheshwari is recognised as the highest-paid founder in India, with an annual remuneration exceeding Rs 200 crore. According to Inc42's Startup Founder Salaries FY23 Tracker, Maheshwari was the top-earning founder in FY23, taking home Rs 200.7 crore.



How Did FirstCry Begin?

FirstCry was founded due to Supam Maheshwari's personal experiences as a parent seeking high-quality baby care products for his child. Observing a lack of quality products, he saw an opportunity to transform how parents shop for their children. In 2010, he and Amitava Saha established BrainBees Solutions and its flagship brand, FirstCry.

The company started as an online retailer of baby care products but quickly expanded to include physical stores nationwide. In the fiscal year 2022, FirstCry's operating revenue surpassed Rs 2400 crore, marking significant growth compared to the previous year.



Entering New Markets

FirstCry has become a market leader in baby care, boasting a vast network of over 350 franchised physical stores across 125 Indian cities and a strong online presence.

Supam Maheshwari's Net Worth

Supam Maheshwari's current net worth is reported at $190 million (Rs 1,579 crore), according to Financial Express. Residing in Pune with his wife and daughter, Maheshwari's entrepreneurial journey was inspired by his own experiences as a father seeking the best for his child.

FirstCry operates as an online store with multiple channels for baby products. Following an investment of $315 million led by Wipro's Azim Premji Investment, FirstCry is now valued at $2.7 billion (Rs 22,000 crore), as reported by Business Today.



Meanwhile, Ratan Tata who holds 77,900 shares in FirstCry which were bought at an average price of Rs 84.72. He is listed as a selling shareholder in the company’s filings for the IPO and is sitting on over five times gains on the basis of the offer’s price band.