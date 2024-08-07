Twitter
Meet India's first billionaire, once world's richest man, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Formerly the richest person on the planet, Nizam Osman Ali's fortune 2% of the US Gross Domestic Product, as reported by was compared by Times magazine

Aug 07, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Meet India's first billionaire, once world's richest man, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani
Today, Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet, he is the owner of renowned Telsa, and Space- X and is the CEO of X. However, you will be surprised to know that once, an Indian man was the richest person in the world, and that was not from the Ambani, Tata, or Adani families. You will be intrigued to know who he was.

Although India has a long history of luxury and prosperity, Osman Ali Khan's wealth was unimaginably vast. Remarkably, the East India Company recognised Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the final Nizam of Hyderbad, as India's first and richest billionaire, with a net worth of Rs 1910987 crore ($230 billion).

Formerly the richest person on the planet, Nizam Osman Ali's fortune was 2% of the US Gross Domestic Product, as reported by Times Magazine. The Golconda Mines, the only source of diamonds in his day, provided him with the majority of his income. Known for their extravagant lifestyle, support of the arts, and unmatched wealth, the Nizams of Hyderabad, who ruled for 224 years, from 1724 to 1948, left a lasting impression on history. Mir Osman Ali Khan's extraordinary habits, like collecting fifty Rolls-Royce cars and using a Rs 1000 crore diamond as a paperweight, are a perfect example of his opulent lifestyle. He also owned 100 million pounds of gold, an incredible 400 million pounds of jewels, and a private airline.

Nizam Osman Ali's extravagant lifestyle and great wealth make him a legendary figure in Indian history. Among the extremely valuable diamonds he owned were the Koh-i-Noor, Hope, Darya-e Nur, Nur-Ul-Ain, Princie, Regent, and Wittelsbach diamonds.
 
Numerous accounts state that Nizam Ali was known for his miserly, or modest, habits despite his enormous wealth. He had an odd habit of only having his bedroom cleaned once a year and preferred to dress simply. In addition, he had a special affection for Osmania biscuits, which were made at the Vicaji Bakery. Although he wasn't the one who named the biscuits, his fondness for them caused the name to be connected to his legacy.

