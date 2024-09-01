Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

Twitter
Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

'He is very...': Kangana Ranaut recalls Koffee With Karan episode, says Karan Johar will play this role in her biopic

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Business

Business

Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

Initially focused on middle-class housing in Mumbai's suburbs, the company skyrocketed under his leadership, eventually developing luxury projects like Mumbai's Trump Tower and the ambitious World One skyscraper

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....
Mangal Prabhat Lodha
In the bustling streets of Mumbai, where dreams and fortunes intertwine, one name stands tall—Mangal Prabhat Lodha. With an astounding net worth of ₹93,117 crore, Lodha has carved his name as India's 8th richest person, a title few can claim. But how did a man from Jodhpur rise to such monumental heights?

Born on December 1, 1955, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, into a Marwari Jain family, Lodha was destined for greatness. His father, Guman Mal Lodha, was not just an independence activist but also a former chief justice of the Guwahati High Court. This strong foundation led Mangal Lodha to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Jodhpur. After practicing law in the Jodhpur High Court, he relocated to Mumbai in 1981, where his journey in real estate began.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha laid the cornerstone of Lodha Group (now Macrotech Developers) in 1980. Initially focused on middle-class housing in Mumbai's suburbs, the company skyrocketed under his leadership, eventually developing luxury projects like Mumbai's Trump Tower and the ambitious World One skyscraper. With a portfolio exceeding $1 billion in investments, Macrotech Developers continues to expand, thanks to Lodha's sons, Abhishek and Abhinandan, who joined the business in 2003.

Lodha's impact isn't confined to real estate. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he has represented the Malabar Hill constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 1995. His political influence has shaped Mumbai’s infrastructure, including the proposed coastal freeway from Nariman Point to Virar.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha's legacy extends to his family. His elder son, Abhishek Lodha, steers Macrotech Developers, while his younger son, Abhinandan Lodha, founded Lodha Ventures and The House of Abhinandan Lodha. The Lodha family’s wealth surged by ₹51,000 crore recently, bringing their total to ₹1,03,800 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
'Virus has reemerged..' Experts warn India to be prepared for another COVID outbreak, this variant is...

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

