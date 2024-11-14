The Bagchi couple has been consistent in their philanthropic efforts, donating significant sums annually.

With a donation of Rs 179 crore, Mindtree Chairman Sushmita and Subroto Bagchi come in ninth place on Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. In addition to their contributions to education and rural healthcare, the Bagchis are known for their significant emphasis on women's and children's empowerment.

Recently, Hurun India published its list of the most generous individuals in India, which includes well-known figures like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. The pair Susmita and Subroto Bagchi are among the lesser-known but noteworthy donors on the list, nevertheless. The Bagchi couple is the only charitable couple in the top 10 on the list, ranking ninth, having donated Rs 179 crore in the last year.

The Bagchi pair has consistently made large annual donations as part of their charitable endeavours. In 2022, they donated Rs 213 crore towards healthcare, followed by Rs 110 crore in 2023, and Rs 179 crore in 2024. Not only do they contribute to healthcare, but they have also committed significant sums to other good causes. Notably, they declared in 2021 that they would donate Rs 340 crore to the construction of a cancer hospital in Odisha.

Mindtree, a well-known provider of IT services in India and outside, was co-founded by the Bagchis. Known for her five novels, Susmita Bagchi is another well-known Odia author who actively supports social problems. Susmita and Subroto have both been instrumental in forming Mindtree and concentrating on social changes.

As co-founders of Mindtree, the Bagchis have built one of the leading companies in the Indian IT sector. With a market valuation of ₹56,643 crore, Mindtree is a service provider with operations in India and abroad.