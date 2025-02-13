Anish Kapoor's famous public sculptures include "Cloud Gate" in Chicago's Millennium Park, "Sky Mirror" at the Rockefeller Center in New York and Kensington Gardens in London, "Temenos" in Middlesbrough, "Leviathan" at the Grand Palais in Paris, and "ArcelorMittal Orbit" in London's Olympic Park.

Sir Anish Mikhail Kapoor is a British-Indian sculptor known for his installation and conceptual art. Born in Mumbai on March 12, 1954, to a Hindu father and an Iraqi mother, Kapoor attended the Doon School in Dehradun. He initially pursued electrical engineering in Israel before moving to the UK to study art.

Kapoor has been recognised as India's top-earning living artist since 2019. Kapoor's most productive year was 2018, with a turnover of Rs 168.25 crore; his most expensive work that year sold for Rs 9.31 crore.

In 2022, his turnover was Rs 24.67 crore, with his most expensive piece selling for Rs 5.79 crore.

His famous public sculptures include "Cloud Gate" in Chicago's Millennium Park, "Sky Mirror" at the Rockefeller Center in New York and Kensington Gardens in London, "Temenos" in Middlesbrough, "Leviathan" at the Grand Palais in Paris, and "ArcelorMittal Orbit" in London's Olympic Park.

Kapoor was awarded the Premio Duemila Prize in 1990 and the Turner Prize in 1991. He received a Knighthood in 2013 for his contributions to the visual arts.

As of 2023, Anish Kapoor's estimated net worth is $700 million (Rs 6,126.98 crore). In 2017, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his worth at £134 million, a £4 million increase from 2016. Kapoor's holdings include his artwork and extensive property.