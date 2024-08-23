Meet India's first female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rule, she is from...

Twitter
Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Meet India's first female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rule, she is from...

Her story is one of courage and determination, inspiring all Indians with pride

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Meet India's first female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rule, she is from...
In 1967, Damyanti Hingorani Gupta, an Indian woman engineer, broke new ground in the United States when she sought a job at Ford Motors in Detroit. At that time, Ford had a strict policy against hiring women engineers, and no woman had ever held such a position at the company.

When Damyanti arrived at Ford for a job interview, the HR department was shocked to see a woman applying for an engineer's role. The recruiter told her that the company did not hire women engineers and sent her away. However, Damyanti didn't give up easily. As she was about to leave, she turned back and asked, "How will your company ever have a woman engineer if you don't give one a chance?" Her boldness impressed the recruiter, who fought against the company’s long standing policy and succeeded in hiring her. 

Damayanti’s journey to become an engineer started when she was just 13-years-old. She was inspired by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who emphasised the need for engineers, both men and women, to help build the nation. Determined to follow this path, Damyanti became the first girl to study mechanical engineering at her college, despite the challenges she faced.

Her determination was further fueled by reading the biography of Henry Ford, which solidified her dream of working at Ford Motors. Damayanti's story is one of courage and determination, inspiring all Indians with pride.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

