Inder Jaisinghani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India Limited, is a living example of determination and hard work. From growing up in the slums of Mumbai to building an $8.6 billion empire, his journey inspired millions.

Born in Mumbai's Chawl, Jaisinghani was forced to leave school at the age of 15 to help his family. After his father's sudden demise, he took on family responsibilities at a young age. Despite challenges, Jaisinghani persevered with a vision for the future.

Starting from a small electrical shop in Chawl, he gradually transformed Polycab into India’s largest wire and cable manufacturing company. In 1997, he became the Chairman and Director, steering the company toward expansion into new markets. By 2019, he officially took over as CMD, solidifying Polycab’s position as a market leader.

Under his leadership, Polycab achieved remarkable growth over five decades. Today, it serves customers in over 70 countries and is recognized as one of the fastest-growing Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies. Jaisinghani also supports India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and works actively through Polycab’s CSR programs to uplift underprivileged communities.

According to Forbes India’s Rich List, Jaisinghani is among the country’s wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $8.6 billion. His story proves that with determination, hard work, and clear goals, anyone can achieve great heights.

Jaisinghani’s journey, from running a small shop to leading a global business, is a testament to resilience and ambition. It inspires those who dream big to overcome challenges and strive for success.