Meet IITian whose company owns IPL team worth Rs 8500 crore, close link with Virat Kohli; salary is...

She did B.Com from Delhi University. Later, she completed MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Women are thriving as business owners in every industry, from large corporations to cutting-edge start-ups. One such example of a woman succeeding in business is Hina Nagarajan. 

She is Diageo India's CEO and Managing Director. She manages all other business-related matters, including compliance, corporate governance, investments, and profit and loss. Prior to taking over as the company's head of its India operations, she oversaw the Africa Emerging Markets division.

She worked in the FMCG sector for thirty years before to joining the company.

Over the years, Nagarajan has held leadership positions at Nestlé, Mary Kay India, and Reckitt.

She also have a strong academic background. Later, she completed MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India's best B-school.

On July 1, 2021, she was named MD and CEO of Diageo India. this following the business's acquisition of United Spirits Limited in India.

With a net worth of more than Rs 8500 crore, the firm controls Royal Challengers Bangalore. For a few of years, Virat Kohli led the squad as captain. He continues to be a senior player on the squad.

She leads the India operations of the company which has 3261 employees. The market capitalization of United Breweries Limited exceeds Rs 39000 crore. Vijay Mallya was in charge of this business until 2016.

The firm stated in a regulatory filing that it had enacted a resolution about the expected compensation for the following three years, at the time she had been named CEO-designate.

The corporation said that it would pay a basic salary of Rs 2,75,00,000 and a basket of allowances (BOA) of Rs 2,58,26,850. Her PF contribution for the year was Rs 33,00,000. She received a gratuity of Rs 13,22,750.

The AIP, or Annual Incentive Plan, had a target of Rs 2,200,000. The company's 2020 annual report, which was released by the BSE, stated that her CTC was Rs 8 crore. How much she got last year is unknown.

