Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

She is the wife of the CEO of one of the biggest companies in the world.

Anjali Pichai, the wife of Google CEO Sundar Puchai, is a well-known face. The duo met in college at IIT Kharagpur and later got married. Anjali is considered Sundar's lucky charm. There was a time when Sundar was thinking of leaving Google. He was reportedly offered the post of CEO by Microsoft. He was also contacted by Twitter and Yahoo for better offers.

However, Anjali reportedly advised him against it. He then decided to stay with Google. In 2015, he became the CEO of the tech giant. Years later, Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, paid him a whopping USD 226 million (nearly Rs 1700 crore) in compensation, including USD 218 million in stock awards.

Who is Anjali Pichai?

Anjali works as the Business Operation Manager at Intuit, a software company in the US. She hails from Kota, Rajasthan. She completed her Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur (1989-93). She has also worked with Accenture as a Business Analyst for three years (1999-2002). She met Sundar during her college at IIT. The duo has two children - a daughter, Kavya and son Kiran.

Pichai joined Google in 2004, where he led the product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google's client software products among other things. He completed his graduation in metallurgical engineering. He also holds an MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Today, Sundar runs the biggest tech giant company in the world.

