Meet IITian who failed 7 times in work, went on to built a Rs 8398 crore company, his business is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SOP released by Rajasthan police to safeguard threatened live-in couples, married couple

Big trouble for Byju's as it looks at severe financial crisis due to...

UP: 5 dead, several injured after 3-storey building collapses in Lucknow

Meet self made woman of India who survived cancer, owns 10 private jets, her business is

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big trouble for Byju's as it looks at severe financial crisis due to...

Big trouble for Byju's as it looks at severe financial crisis due to...

SOP released by Rajasthan police to safeguard threatened live-in couples, married couple

SOP released by Rajasthan police to safeguard threatened live-in couples, married couple

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

7 animals that are silent hunters

7 animals that are silent hunters

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

Fruits, vegetables that are least healthy, nutritious

Fruits, vegetables that are least healthy, nutritious

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

'What was that?': Aparshakti Khurana got angry phone call from Amar Kaushik for 'PR game' remark on Stree 2 credit war

'What was that?': Aparshakti Khurana got angry phone call from Amar Kaushik for 'PR game' remark on Stree 2 credit war

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IITian who failed 7 times in work, went on to built a Rs 8398 crore company, his business is…

Rapido operates in over 100 cities, including smaller tier 2 and 3 regions, and has a post-money valuation of $1.1 billion, placing it firmly in the unicorn club

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

Meet IITian who failed 7 times in work, went on to built a Rs 8398 crore company, his business is…
Pawan Guntupalli
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The journey of this IIT graduate is marked by seven major failures before he finally struck gold. But the question remains—how did a man who repeatedly failed become the co-founder of Rapido, India’s leading bike taxi service?

Pawan Guntupalli’s story is one of persistence and resilience. After completing his education at IIT, he secured a high-paying job abroad. Despite the financial stability, something felt amiss. Following his instincts, Pawan returned to India with a bold dream—to build something of his own. But, as it happens, success was not handed to him.

For two long years, he worked on various ideas and startups, only to see them crumble one after the other. In fact, he failed seven times. Despite these setbacks, Pawan never gave up. He candidly shared in an interview how friends and critics alike questioned his decisions, calling it a waste of time and resources. Yet, one thing kept him going—support from his family and a fierce determination to succeed.
Finally, inspiration struck. Teaming up with his friends Arvind Sanka and Rishikesh SR, Pawan came up with an innovative solution to tackle India's notorious traffic congestion. What if bike taxis could revolutionise urban transportation? Thus, Rapido was born in 2015, a company that has now grown beyond its humble beginnings.

Starting in Bangalore with a base fare of just Rs 15, Rapido’s concept quickly caught on. Yet, it was no easy ride. Pawan faced stiff competition from giants like Ola and Uber, who also launched their bike services soon after Rapido's debut. Investors hesitated to support the new venture, fearing it wouldn’t survive against such established players.

However, in 2016, a turning point came when Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal backed Rapido. Soon, other investors followed suit, and Rapido began expanding aggressively. By the end of 2016, the company had 150,000 users. Fast forward to today, Rapido operates in over 100 cities, including smaller tier 2 and 3 regions, and has a post-money valuation of $1.1 billion, placing it firmly in the unicorn club.

Rapido’s growth shows no signs of slowing down. With over 400 bikes in major cities and plans to expand even further, the company is poised to reshape India’s ride-sharing landscape. And through it all, Pawan Guntupalli’s journey serves as a powerful reminder that persistence and innovation can turn even the most crushing defeats into the ultimate success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in 'India's biggest war film' Border 2; fans say 'Avengers vibes'

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in 'India's biggest war film' Border 2; fans say 'Avengers vibes'

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement