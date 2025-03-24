Their research revealed that the egg industry was unorganised, and eggs were often dirty and unhygienic. Determined to change this, they launched their brand.

Three IIT graduates—Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh, and Uttam Kumar—have built a Rs 200 crore business by selling eggs. According to reports, their company, Eggoz, claims to provide fresh and chemical-free eggs. Today, Eggoz sells around 6 lakh eggs daily. However, reaching this milestone was not easy.

The trio noticed that most eggs available in the market were not fresh and lacked quality. Their research revealed that the egg industry was unorganised, and eggs were often dirty and unhygienic. Determined to change this, they launched the Eggoz brand.

Abhishek, 32, graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Earlier, he started a travel company called Roder, which gave him business experience. Wanting to do something different, he joined Aditya and Uttam to tackle India’s protein and nutrition deficiency. They quit their jobs to enter the egg business.

Abhishek explains that eggs are a reliable source of nutrition, but India’s egg industry has many problems. Eggs are sold in open markets, often covered in dirt, and lack proper quality standards. Additionally, there are no strict regulations, and chickens are fed with chemically treated food.

When they started, they knew nothing about poultry farming. In 2017, they invested their savings to set up a poultry farm with 12,000 chickens in Bihar. Uttam, whose family lived in a village, left his high-paying job and returned home. The team spent three years learning poultry farming and understanding farmers' challenges. Using their knowledge of technology and nutrition, they launched Eggoz in 2020.

They partnered with farmers, trained them to improve egg quality, and introduced herbal feed for chickens. Their eggs now pass 11 quality checks before reaching customers. Eggoz sells only packaged eggs, ensuring freshness and hygiene. Their long-term goal is to reach Rs 1000 crore in revenue.