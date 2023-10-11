Meet IITian, self-made richest Indian woman with net worth of Rs 36,000 crore; not Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The 50-year-old entrepreneur reportedly has a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore, making her the richest self-made Indian woman. Falguni Nayar, who has a net worth of Rs 22,500 crore, is placed 86th, while Radha Vembu is ranked 40th among India's 100 richest people.

With Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance, regaining the top spot on the most recent 360 ONE Hurun India Rich List 2023, there were a few new faces and adjustments. In a significant change, Radha Vembu of Zoho beat Falguni Nayar to take the top spot on the list of richest self-made Indian women.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur reportedly has a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore, making her the richest self-made Indian woman. Falguni Nayar, who has a net worth of Rs 22,500 crore, is placed 86th, while Radha Vembu is ranked 40th among India's 100 richest people.

Who is Radha Vembu?

Born in 1972, the co-founder of the software business Zoho and the richest woman in Tamil Nadu. Radha Vembu operates the firm with her brother Sridhar Vembu who is Zoho CEO and co-founder. Radha Vembu owns a 47.8% stake in Zoho, but her brother Sridhar Vembu only owns 5%.

Sekar, Radha Vembu's other sibling, is a shareholder in Zoho but likes to stay out of the spotlight. In 2022, Zoho made a profit of around Rs 2700 crore. Radha Vembu's great wealth is mostly the result of her ownership of the cloud-based business software supplier Zoho Corp.

Sambamurthy Vembu, her father, worked as a stenographer at the Madras High Court. IIT Madras is where Radha Vembu received a degree in industrial management. She completed her primary schooling at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Several large corporations, such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and others, compete with Zoho Corp. In 2020, Zoho introduced a remote work toolkit called Zoho Remotely to assist businesses in making the transition to work from home as the entire country was changing under the lockdown brought on by Covid-19.

