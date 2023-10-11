Headlines

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's century guides India to 8-wicket win over Afghanistan

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,360 crore net worth, investor-turned-founder; her business is...

This famous actor fought dyslexia, worked as waiter, sold tea and namkeen for 14 years, his first paycheck was...

This billion-dollar firm is set to buy Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra projects; whopping deal price will be…

Meet IITian, self-made richest Indian woman with net worth of Rs 36,000 crore; not Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: 14 Noida schools told to shut classes with immediate effect over law violation; check details

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's century guides India to 8-wicket win over Afghanistan

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,360 crore net worth, investor-turned-founder; her business is...

7 Foods for weight loss and glowing skin

High fiber vegetables you should eat

Fastest centuries in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

This famous actor fought dyslexia, worked as waiter, sold tea and namkeen for 14 years, his first paycheck was...

The Role That Changed My Life: Richa Chadha on how Fukrey gave her mainstream visibility...and also husband Ali Fazal

Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims about fake friendship in Bollywood: 'Woh kyun nahi dosti karti?'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IITian, self-made richest Indian woman with net worth of Rs 36,000 crore; not Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The 50-year-old entrepreneur reportedly has a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore, making her the richest self-made Indian woman. Falguni Nayar, who has a net worth of Rs 22,500 crore, is placed 86th, while Radha Vembu is ranked 40th among India's 100 richest people.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance, regaining the top spot on the most recent 360 ONE Hurun India Rich List 2023, there were a few new faces and adjustments. In a significant change, Radha Vembu of Zoho beat Falguni Nayar to take the top spot on the list of richest self-made Indian women.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur reportedly has a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore, making her the richest self-made Indian woman. Falguni Nayar, who has a net worth of Rs 22,500 crore, is placed 86th, while Radha Vembu is ranked 40th among India's 100 richest people.

Who is Radha Vembu?

Born in 1972, the co-founder of the software business Zoho and the richest woman in Tamil Nadu. Radha Vembu operates the firm with her brother Sridhar Vembu who is Zoho CEO and co-founder. Radha Vembu owns a 47.8% stake in Zoho, but her brother Sridhar Vembu only owns 5%.

Sekar, Radha Vembu's other sibling, is a shareholder in Zoho but likes to stay out of the spotlight. In 2022, Zoho made a profit of around Rs 2700 crore. Radha Vembu's great wealth is mostly the result of her ownership of the cloud-based business software supplier Zoho Corp.

Sambamurthy Vembu, her father, worked as a stenographer at the Madras High Court. IIT Madras is where Radha Vembu received a degree in industrial management. She completed her primary schooling at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Several large corporations, such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and others, compete with Zoho Corp. In 2020, Zoho introduced a remote work toolkit called Zoho Remotely to assist businesses in making the transition to work from home as the entire country was changing under the lockdown brought on by Covid-19.

READ | Meet Shaila Merchant, Anant Ambani’s future mother-in-law who heads Rs 2000 crore business; her net worth is…

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress-NC record big win in Ladakh’s first poll after scrapping of Article 370; know full seat tally

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss diet: How Bigg Boss fame singer-actor lost 12 kg in 6 months at home

Nithya Menen clears the air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE