He is an IIT alumnus who was fired within a year after getting a Rs 100 crore salary package at a social media company.

Several IIT graduates are heading top companies in India and the world. They often get a high salary package after completing their graduation from the prestigious institute. One such person is Parag Agrawal, former X chief executive officer (CEO). The IITian was, however, sacked in 2022 from X after Elon Musk took over the platform. Now, the world's richest man Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US, has taken a swipe at Agarwal. This came as Musk issued a diktat to federal employees to justify their work over the past week or lose their jobs.

"Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired," Tesla CEO replied to a post on X that said "Almost three years ago Elon Musk asked Parag Agrawal what he got done last week. Now he's asking every federal worker the same question"

Parag got nothing done.



Who is Parag Agarwal?

He is the former CEO of X (formerly Twitter), who was hired with a salary package of around Rs 100 crore for the post. However, his tenure was short-lived, as he was dismissed within a year following Musk's acquisition of the micro-blogging site. Later in October 2023, Agarwal founded AI startup Parallel Web Systems Inc, as per his LinkedIn profile. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from IIT Bombay. Agarwal also has a PhD in computer science from Stanford University.

Born in Ajmer, Agrawal comes from an educated family; his father worked as a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy, while his mother is a retired economics professor. He joined Twitter (X) in 2011 and became CEO in November 2021. Before joining Twitter, Agrawal interned at Microsoft Research and Yahoo.

Now a founder, his new startup aims to provide tools for developers working on LLMs, positioning itself alongside other emerging AI companies. He is married to Vineeta Agarwala, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The duo two kids.