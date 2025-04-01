Their journey is an inspiring story of persistence. It is truly an achievement to go from a small Orthodox family to starting a company independently and standing as one of the leading companies for over ten years.

Cracku is one of the go-to names when it comes to CAT coaching. They are known for various CAT, XAT, and other major MBA entrance exam courses and the free resources available to help the CAT student community.

Maruti Konduri is one of the co-founders of Cracku. He hails from a small orthodox family in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. His father worked in a government bank, and his mother was a housewife. As a child, he always wanted to get into IIT, and he was not one of those studying in a very privileged school.

He worked hard and entered Chukka Ramaiah IIT Study Circle, which required an entrance exam. There, he met Srikanth Lingamneni. Both of them have cracked the IIT-JEE and got into IIT Bombay.

After IIT Bombay, Srikanth and Maruti worked for Rediff. While Maruti prepared for the CAT and got into IIM Ahmedabad, Srikanth worked for a while and joined IIM Calcutta and Cracku. At IIM Ahmedabad, he met his future wife, Sayali Kale, who was also his batchmate. They both got international roles in investment banking during their final placement at IIM A.

Maruti worked for Barclays in Singapore and was promoted to Associate Vice President in less than a year. However, he always felt this was not what he wanted in life. After a year, he applied for a resignation but was convinced to stay. However, he was laid off during a company reorganisation, which gave him time to rethink his career priorities.

His wife also encouraged him to start a business and not stay in an unfulfilling role. So, they finally decided to start a company in India and relocate. The co-founders finally started the company in 2014 in Hyderabad. His journey from a small Orthodox family to starting his own company is truly inspiring.

