Meet IIT, IIM alumna who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer to start her own business; her net worth is...

Several entrepreneurs have graduated from prestigious schools like IIM and IIT. Vineeta Singh, the creator of the Indian cosmetics company Sugar, is one of India's most successful businesswomen. The entrepreneur gained notoriety after being appointed a judge on the television show "Shark Tank India." Here is the very motivating story of Vineeta Singh, who declined a position at a salary of Rs. 1 crore in order to start a multi-crore company.

Who is Vineeta Singh?

Vineeta Singh, the CEO, and founder of Sugar Cosmetics, a well-known cosmetics company, currently has a staggering net worth of Rs 300 crore, as per media reports. In the reality show Shark Tank India, she is the main investor. Vineeta Singh used Shark Tank India to finance a number of enterprises.

Earlier than SUGAR Cosmetic Two other ventures launched by Vineeta Singh failed. She considered starting a new business in 2015. She thought up the concept for a cosmetics company. There weren't many major brands in the country's cosmetics market at the time.

She claimed that the cosmetic companies on the market did not take into account the demands of women. Models, actresses, and ladies from wealthy backgrounds were among her first targets. Following market research, Vineeta founded the cosmetics company "Sugar Cosmetics." Initially, Sugar Cosmetics only offered its goods online. The first shop in Uttar Pradesh was launched in 2019.

Vineeta Singh's education

From 1987 until 2001, she attended Delhi Public School and Ram Krishna Purana in Delhi for her education. She graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering between 2001 and 2005. At ITC Limited in Kolkata, she completed a three-month summer internship in May 2004.

She earned an MBA in 2005 from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. At Deutsche Bank in London and New York, she completed a three-month internship. She worked on projects during her internship with the Strategic Equity Transactions unit in New York and the Emerging Markets Structures division in London

Vineeta Singh: Lifestyle and family

When she initially began out, she was compelled to live in a matchbox house in Mumbai and frequently experienced flooding during the rainy season. But now, she resides in a lavish house in Powai. Kaushik Mukherjee is the husband of Vineeta Singh. The two fell in love while getting their MBA and got hitched in 2011. The co-founder and COO of Sugar Cosmetics is her husband Kaushik. The couple has been blessed with two boys.