Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal interned at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. He rose through the ranks at Twitter, becoming Chief Technology Officer before being appointed CEO in November 2021.

IIT graduates are currently at the helm of some of the world's largest tech companies, often commanding impressive salaries. One notable example is Parag Agrawal, who was hired with a salary package exceeding Rs 100 crore as the CEO of Twitter. However, his tenure was short-lived, as he was dismissed within a year following Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.



Despite his departure from Twitter, Agrawal has recently made headlines again by raising approximately Rs 249 crore in funding for his AI startup. His venture focuses on developing software for large language model (LLM) creators, a field gaining traction with the popularity of AI technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT. The funding round was led by Khosla Ventures, an early investor in OpenAI, with participation from Index Ventures and First Round Capital.



Born in Ajmer, Parag Agrawal comes from an educated family; his father worked as a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy, while his mother is a retired economics professor. He graduated from IIT Bombay in 2005 with a rank of 77 and later pursued a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal interned at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. He rose through the ranks at Twitter, becoming Chief Technology Officer before being appointed CEO in November 2021.

Agrawal's recent move into the AI sector reflects a broader trend among tech leaders capitalising on advancements in this rapidly evolving field. His new startup aims to provide tools for developers working on LLMs, positioning itself alongside other emerging AI companies.

With significant backing and a clear vision, Agrawal's latest endeavor marks an exciting chapter in his career following his high-profile exit from Twitter.