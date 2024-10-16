He is now based in San Francisco (US). However, Bansal was born and brought up in a small town in Rajasthan.

Indian origin Jyoti Bansal made the hardest decision of his career when he sold his first software startup AppDynamics in 2017. However, he feels it was the right decision to sell the startup to Cisco for USD 3.7 billion or Rs 31090 crore (present value). The deal was financially significant for him too since he owned more than 14 percent of the company. It made his 400 employees millionaires. But who is he?

Jyoti is the founder of AppDynamics, an applications and business performance monitoring software company that he founded in 2008. He sold it a day before the startup was due for an initial public offering. An IIT Delhi alumnus, Bansal is currently the CEO and co-founder of two other software startups, Traceable and Harness.

The 46-year-old is now based in San Francisco (US). However, Bansal was born and brought up in a small town in Rajasthan. His father ran a business selling irrigation machinery. He completed his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from IIT Delhi in 1999.

Jyoti is highly involved in developing the next generation of technology companies through mentorship and investment. In 2017, he launched BIG Labs, a startup accelerator aimed at solving extraordinarily difficult technology problems, and in 2018 co-founded VC firm Unusual Ventures with John Vrionis.

