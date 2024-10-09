Before joining the Tata Group company, Mitra was working as a managing director and consulting leader at Deloitte.

Many IIT alumni work for top companies in India and abroad. Some are even in top leadership roles and are leading their companies successfully. Now, another IIT graduate has joined one of India's biggest groups, Tata Group, which Ratan Tata once led. His name is Bobby Mitra. He has been appointed as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and President of AI and Digital Transformation of Tata Electronics.

Mitra and his team will be instrumental in advancing Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India's first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

Before joining the Tata Group company, Mitra was working as managing director and consulting leader at Deloitte for global semiconductor and Hi-tech manufacturing, supply-chain and engineering practice. Mitra completed his engineering degree (B.Tech) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He also holds a PhD in Computer Science from the prestigious college. Mitra also has an executive MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.

He is a fellow of the global electronics standard body IEEE and global chair of SEMI Smart Manufacturing. After being appointed as CIO at Tata Electronics, Mitra wrote on LinkedIn, "Excited to join Tata Electronics as CIO and President of AI & Digital Transformation. I am looking forward to the opportunity ahead of drive AI-led manufacturing and enterprise transformation."

Mitra has over 30 years of global leadership experience in semiconductor manufacturing and others. Tata Electronics MD and CEO Randhir Thakur said Mitra's deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to the customers. Earlier, Mitra had led smart manufacturing as well as industrial systems and personal electronics systems globally for Texas Instruments and served as President and Managing Director of Texas Instruments India.

(With inputs from PTI)