Meet the IIT grad who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

According to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Wipro chairman Azim Premji was very cordial during the meeting but he did not find him fit enough for the job.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Few years ago, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy had revealed that his first meeting with Wipro founder Azim Premji did not go well for him as he was rejected by Azim Premji for a job. Murthy wrote in a op-ed piece for ET that the meeting took place at Willingdon Club in Mumbai and that time he was working in Patni Computer Systems and was looking for a job change. It is to be noted that before founding Infosys, Murthy, who is an IITian, was heading Patni Computer’s software group. "I was very open with him and did not hide anything from him since I knew that our superiority with our competitors came only from how quickly we came out with new ideas and how well and quickly we executed them," Murthy wrote.

According to Murthy, Azim Premji was very cordial during the meeting but he did not find him fit enough for the job. Murthy added that he is thankful that Premji rejected him as it prompted him to lay the foundation of Infosys without any delay. Once Murthy launched Infosys, the relations between Azim Premji and Murthy got stronger and the duo still share a mutual respect for each other. Azim Premji and Murthy later extended their professional relation to their personal lives and Premji’s wife Yasmeen became good friends with Murthy’s wife Sudha.

Murthy also mentioned in his article that Azim Premji is a very honest person and he is always forthcoming in accepting Wipro's mistakes openly. Though Murthy and Premji share a good bond, the tech tycoons are not on the same page on the issue of tax exemption for exports. While Murthy does not want any tax exemption for IT industry, Azim Premji is in favour of continuation of tax exemption.

Infosys is currently the second-biggest IT services provider behind Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and its market capitalization is Rs 609,435 crore. Narayan Murthy is one of the richest persons in India with a net worth of Rs 36,959 crore.

 

 

