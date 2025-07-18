Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, now owns company worth Rs 8617 crore, his business is...

His company became a unicorn in 2022 after raising USD 180 million in funding at a valuation exceeding USD 1 billion.

Many Indian entrepreneurs worked in top companies of the world and later decided to launch their own business. One such person is Anuj Srivastava, co-founder of home decor startup Livspace. Anuj has worked as the Global Head of Product Marketing for the e-commerce team at Google for seven years from 2007 to 2014. After this, he launched Livspace with Ramakant Sharma in Bengaluru in 2015.

Who is Anuj Srivastava?

He is an entrepreneur and an active angel investor. Anuj is also the co-founder and chairman of the board of Livspace. He completed his bachelor's degree from IIT Kanpur and received his MBA from London Business School. Anuj began his career at PepsiCo as its management leadership program manager in 1998, as per his LinkedIn profile. He later worked at Encentuate, Inc. (acquired by IBM), before joining Google in 2007.

With years of experience in leading worldwide product marketing functions and a deep knowledge of consumers, he uses his expertise to lead Livspace. He led the company as CEO from 2015 to February 2025 before taking up the role of chairman of the board. Co-founder Ramakant Sharma is now the CEO of the firm.

Livspace valuation

Livspace raised money through several funding rounds in the past years, from investors including Ingka, Bessemer Venture Partners and TPG. It became a unicorn in 2022 after raising USD 180 million in funding at a valuation exceeding USD 1 billion, which is around Rs 8617 crore today. Livspace's key businesses are home interior and renovation services. Livspace offers its services through brands such as Bello Select, Vesta, and Vinciago.

