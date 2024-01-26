Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Both brothers moved to the US for college at Princeton, earning scholarships to study engineering, and went on parallel journeys in the tech industry.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of Silicon Valley, the Kurian brothers, George and Thomas, are rewriting the journey of success, proving that a bond between twins can transcend even the most challenging career paths. Hailing from the laid-back beaches of Kerala, the Kurians were raised with values that defied traditional gender roles. Their mother's influence instilled resilience and toughness, shaping them into the dynamic duo they are today. 

Both brothers moved to the US for college at Princeton, earning scholarships to study engineering, and went on separate journeys in the tech industry.

Their story took an unexpected turn in 1996 when they swapped jobs, with George heading to McKinsey and Thomas to Oracle. This switch foreshadowed their current roles as CEOs of major tech giants — George leading NetApp, a data storage powerhouse, and Thomas at the helm of Google Cloud.

Their journey from India to America wasn't without challenges, but their shared experiences strengthened their bond. "We have been best friends for most of our lives," George told Business Insider.

George emphasises the importance of transparency and a multi-year vision, lessons he passed on to Thomas when he took the reins at Google Cloud.

Despite the differences in their roles — George navigating NetApp's transformation and Thomas leading Google Cloud against industry giants — the brothers find common ground in their commitment to reshaping their respective organisations.

In a world where success stories often lack personal connection, the Kurian brothers remind us that even in Silicon Valley, the power of family, and a shared journey can take you to new heights. 

The identical twins are not just rewriting the tech playbook; they're proving that, sometimes, having your best brother by your side can make all the difference in the world.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

Gyanvapi built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer on ASI survey report

Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

Dwayne Johnson secures full ownership of his WWE name 'The Rock', joins TKO Group Holdings as...

Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik film beats lifetime haul of Kangana's Tejas, still falls short of Pathaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE