Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

In the heart of Silicon Valley, the Kurian brothers, George and Thomas, are rewriting the journey of success, proving that a bond between twins can transcend even the most challenging career paths. Hailing from the laid-back beaches of Kerala, the Kurians were raised with values that defied traditional gender roles. Their mother's influence instilled resilience and toughness, shaping them into the dynamic duo they are today.

Both brothers moved to the US for college at Princeton, earning scholarships to study engineering, and went on separate journeys in the tech industry.

Their story took an unexpected turn in 1996 when they swapped jobs, with George heading to McKinsey and Thomas to Oracle. This switch foreshadowed their current roles as CEOs of major tech giants — George leading NetApp, a data storage powerhouse, and Thomas at the helm of Google Cloud.

Their journey from India to America wasn't without challenges, but their shared experiences strengthened their bond. "We have been best friends for most of our lives," George told Business Insider.

George emphasises the importance of transparency and a multi-year vision, lessons he passed on to Thomas when he took the reins at Google Cloud.

Despite the differences in their roles — George navigating NetApp's transformation and Thomas leading Google Cloud against industry giants — the brothers find common ground in their commitment to reshaping their respective organisations.

In a world where success stories often lack personal connection, the Kurian brothers remind us that even in Silicon Valley, the power of family, and a shared journey can take you to new heights.

The identical twins are not just rewriting the tech playbook; they're proving that, sometimes, having your best brother by your side can make all the difference in the world.