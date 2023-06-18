Meet IIT dropout whose net worth is Rs 2,37,54 crore, know about his business empire, educational qualification

Business tycoon Nadir Burjorji Godrej is the managing director and chairman of Godrej Industries. Nadir Godrej is a chemical engineer and he is also chairperson of Godrej Agrovet, the agri-business unit of Godrej.

Nadir Godrej is the younger brother of billionaire Adi Godrej and he is the owner of 20 percent share in the assets of the Godrej Group, according to Financial Express.

Nadir Godrej’s father is the son of Burjorji and Jaiben Godrej. It is to be noted that Burjorji was the nephew of Ardeshir Godrej – who launched the Godrej group of industries.

The Godrej family settled in Mumbai over 200 years ago and they belong to the Parsi community. Nadir Godrej is married to Dr Rati Godrej and they have three sons – Burjis, Sohrab and Hormusji.

The Godrej family is in control of USD 5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, which was launched 126 years ago. Nadir Godrej also serves as independent director on the boards of several non-group companies. He was once a non-executive director at Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Hotels, which is a part of Tata Group.

Nadir Godrej studied at IIT Bombay for a year before he decided to drop out and joined MIT to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. Nadir Godrej completed his Masters in Science from Stanford University. Nadir Godrej has completed his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Nadir Godrej has an estimated net worth of USD 2.9 billion, according to Forbes.