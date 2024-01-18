Headlines

Business

Meet IIT dropout Google employee, richer than boss Sundar Pichai, his net worth is…

Leading 1.17 trillion dollars company, Sundar Pichai compensation for 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars and his net worth in that year was estimated to be Rs 10215 crore. On the other hand, Thomas Kurian’s net worth is reportedly more than Rs 15000 crore.

Business

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Thomas Kurian
IIT graduate Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent firm Alphabet, is often referred as the highest paid Indian employee, however an IIT dropout employee at Google is significantly richer than him. The IIT dropout that we are talking about is Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. Leading 1.17 trillion dollars company, Sundar Pichai compensation for 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars and his net worth in that year was estimated to be Rs 10215 crore. On the other hand, Thomas Kurian’s net worth is reportedly more than Rs 15000 crore. Thomas Kurian is the identical twin brother of George Kurian who has been the CEO of NetApp since 2015. Born in Kerala, Thomas Kurian is one of the most successful Indian executives in the world. He became the CEO of Google Cloud in 2018.

Thomas Kurian and his brother George Kurian did their schooling from Bengaluru's St Joseph's Boys High School. Surprisingly, both of them were able to secure admission in IIT Madras. However after joining the prestigious institute, the brothers decided to move to the US as they managed to get admissions in Princeton University. Thomas Kurian started his career by working for McKinsey and Company after getting bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

After working for McKinsey and Company for around six years, Kurian moved to Oracle. While working for the tech giant, Kurian held various positions during his 22 years long stay. There, he led a team of 35,000 across 32 countries. He resigned due to his differences with the company's co-founder Larry Ellison, in 2018. He later joined Google as its CEO. Kurian is often credited with reviving Google Cloud. He changed the company's strategy and shifted focus to customer service. He also raised the salaries of Google Cloud sales persons to increase their motivation.

