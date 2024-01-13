Meet IIM grad who worked in Rs 87680 crore company, now set to lead as CEO at...

He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and has worked across various regions including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa.

Several IIM alumni are leading top companies in India. After completing their post-graduation, they often get a high salary package. They even worked at MNCs in abroad including US and UK. One such person who is an IIM Lucknow alumnus is Gaurav Himkar. He has worked with Rs 87680 crore market cap company, Hero Motors Group. He served as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Managing Director (MD) for its European e-bike business HNF Nicolai. Himkar has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GD Goenka Group.

Himkar is a career strategist and P&L leader. He has over 15 years of experience across the Automotive and Consumer Product industries. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. Himkar has worked across various regions including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa.

"We welcome Himkar as the Group CEO, aiming to enhance operational excellence and profit and loss accountability across different verticals of the group," GD Goenka Group Managing Director Nipun Goenka said. GD Goenka Group is a broad-based education, skilling, and services conglomerate.

READ | Ratan Tata's Rs 108000 crore company set to acquire two hugely popular brands for Rs 7000 crore