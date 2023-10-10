Meet IIM alumnus whose 6-y-o firm bought 25-y-o giant for Rs 4546 crore, he spent Rs 40 crore on luxury Mumbai flat

This entrepreneur's company became the first startup to acquire a majority stake in a listed company, a move that was never seen before in the history of corporate India.

Coming from a business family, Siddharth Shah opted against sitting for placement and bagging a high-profile job as an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate. Instead, he turned a business plan from MBA days into one of the most disruptive startups in India. His company, PharmEasy, was valued at a whopping $5.5 billion at its peak amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It also became the first startup to acquire a majority stake in a listed company, a move that was never seen before in the history of corporate India.

PharmEasy may be seeing tougher times in 2023, with valuation reportedly dipping as much as 90 percent. However, the startup’s acquisition of 66 percent stake in diagnostics chain Thyrocare for Rs 4546 crore propelled Shah to the headlines. His e-pharmacy venture was just six years old at the time while Thyrocare was a successful company with a 25-year–old history. The company has raised over Rs 8,500 crore. With the Thyrocare deal, PharmEasy’s valuation had doubled to Rs 30,000 crore ($4 billion).

Shah runs PharmEasy with 4 other co-founders: Dhaval Shah, Dharmil Sheth, Harsh Parekh and Hardik Dedhia. Siddharth graduated as a computer engineer before pursuing an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. His journey began with a college project where he decided to register a firm called DialHealth which was looking to pioneer the concept of online pharmacy in India. He interned with Goldman Sachs for two months before diving into setting up his business.

During initial years of struggle for Siddharth, he was supported by his parents who infused nearly their entire wealth in helping him establish the business. His father, Dr Bhaskar Shah, is a cardiologist while his mother is also a Dr Jasmine Shah. Siddharth has called himself the "most fortunate son in the country" because of the support he got from his parents.

Siddharth is a car lover and has been the national Go-Kart champion three times during his school days. His dream was to become a race car driver before he decided on entrepreneurship. In 2021, he bought a luxury 3963 square feet apartment in Mumbai's Khar West area for a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. The house came with three car parking and is situated on the 6th floor of a project by Mumbai developers Wadhwa Group. Siddharth paid stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore for the lavish apartment.