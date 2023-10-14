Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

The single ice cream parlour has grown into 135 outlets in various cities, offering an average of over 20 flavours at a given time.

There are several stories of entrepreneurs in India who rose from poverty to millionaire status. Their journeys serve as beacons of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs. One such person is Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream. But who is he and how he built his business empire?

Raghunandan Kamath was born in Mulki, Karnataka, in 1954. Of his seven siblings, he was the youngest. Raghunandan, who was born into poverty, had a lovely upbringing in his native village. Raghunandan’s father was a fruit vendor who barely made enough money to support his wife and seven children. In a small Mangalore village, Kamath spent his formative years helping his father. He acquired the skill of selecting ripe fruit, plucking it, sorting it, and preserving it.

He made the decision to leave his father's business after learning all this. On February 14, 1984, he moved from Mangalore to Bombay and opened Natural Ice Cream with just four employees and 10 types of ice cream.

In 1984, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath founded Naturals Ice Cream. He established his first business in Juhu, Mumbai.

Kamath wasn't sure, though, if people would come to try his original ice creams. In order to draw consumers, he started his business by providing ice cream as a side dish and Pav Bhaji as the main course. At first, the shop offered 12 flavours. It quickly developed into a full-fledged ice cream parlour.

Today, the brand has 135 outlets in different cities across the country. In the year 2020, Natural Ice Cream reported a retail turnover of Rs 300 crore. According to a KPMG poll, it was ranked among India's top 10 brands for consumer satisfaction.