Meet Hyderabad’s richest man, failed in school twice, runs Rs 97476 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is..

In 1976, Divi's Labs founder Murali Divi, who is now a billionaire, went to the US when he was just 25 and started working as a pharmacist.

Divi’s Labs founder Murali Divi is the richest person in Hyderabad and he is one of the richest scientists in the world. The net worth of Murali Divi is around Rs 53,000 crore (USD 6.4 billion), according to Forbes. The market capitalisation of Divi’s Labs, which is one of the top three manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), is nearly Rs 97,476 crore. Murali Divi comes from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. His father was a government employee. According to reports, there was a time when Murali Divi’s father used to run his family on a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.

Murali Divi failed in his Class 12 exam twice but he did not lose hope and kept on working hard to build his future. In 1976, Murali Divi went to the US when he was just 25 and started working as a pharmacist. When Murali Divi left for the US, he had only Rs 500 in his hands, reported Forbes India.

In the US, worked at companies like Trinity Chemical and Fike Chemicals and earned around USD 65,000 a year. After working in the US for few years, Murali Divi decided to return to India with USD 40,000 in his hands. Murali Divi, however, but no future plans. In 1984, Murali Divi joined hands with Kallam Anji Reddy to build Cheminor, which was merged with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in 2000.

Murali Divi worked at Dr Reddy’s Labs for 6 years before he decided to launch Divi’s Laboratories in 1990. Initially, Divi’s Labs entered into the business of developing commercial processes for the manufacturing of APIs and intermediates. In 1995, Murali Divi set up its first Manufacturing facility at Choutuppal, Telangana. In 2002, he launched the company’s second manufacturing utility near Visakhapatnam. Hyderabad-based Divi’s Laboratories reported revenue of Rs 88 billion in March 2022.

Murali Divi has completed his graduation from MIT, Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Murali Divi completed Bachelor of Pharmacy course at the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences.