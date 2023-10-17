Meet husband-wife duo from Gurgaon who built Rs 4000 crore GMV firm with Ratan Tata's help; net worth is...

The creators of the cashback and coupon website CashKaro are Swati and Rohan Bhargava. Initially just friends, the pair gradually grew their connection into business partners as well as partners in life.

An unique idea and a strong relationship are the cornerstones of each successful business. Business startups have formed in several industries, carving out a new market for themselves. The close relationship that Rohan and Swati Bhargava had served as the cornerstone for the creative start-up CashKaro.

Husband-wife duo started their own business

The creators of the cashback and coupon website CashKaro are Swati and Rohan Bhargava. Initially just friends, the pair gradually grew their connection into business partners as well as partners in life. Pouring Pounds is a cashback website that Swati and Rohan launched in the UK in April 2011. In 2013, the pair relocated from London to Gurgaon and launched CashKaro in India with the same business concept.

Investors like Tata and Kalaari Capital support CashKaro. On more than 1500 sites across various categories, CashKaro provides exclusive coupons & cashback in addition to discounts. According to PTI estimates, the site's annualized GMV in non-sale months last year was roughly $650-750 Million or Rs 4000 crore.

Due to the recent change in user behavior, CashKaro had an 8 times increase in traffic and a five fold increase in sales when compared to 2020.

Who are Rohan and Swati Bhargava?

For his BA in Economics, Rohan Bhargava studied at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania, USA. He, then, pursued a second degree in Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

After graduating from college in 2004, he began working for an asset management company called Washington Square as a certified financial analyst (CFA). Before starting his own business in 2011, Rohan worked for two years as an Associate Director for a big US-based hedge fund company called Aladdin Capital.

Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital are the company's backers. Ambala is the hometown of Swati Bhargava. In Class 10, she was Haryana's top student. She received a scholarship and relocated to Singapore to finish her Class 11 and Class 12 work.

Additionally, she received 100 points on the math exam for class 10. She received a degree in Economics and Mathematics from the London School of Economics. She was employed with Goldman Sachs from 2005 through 2010. She made the decision to launch her own company because she was tired of living a routine existence. Her net worth is around $ 2 million or Rs 16,65,14,900, as per Financial Express.