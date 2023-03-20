Search icon
Meet Hital Meswani, Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, has bigger paycheck than Reliance chairman

Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Meet Hital Meswani, Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, has bigger paycheck than Reliance chairman
Mukesh Ambani (left) and Hital Meswani (right)

Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has a core team of aides who manages the operations of Reliance Industries. It is to be noted that  RIL has a market cap of Rs 14.63 trillion and Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man, works closely with some senior executives of Reliance in order to ensure that the company functions smoothly.

One such person who is a part of Mukesh Ambani’s core team is Hital Meswani. Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani.

Hital Meswani’s elder brother Nikhil Meswani is also an important part of Reliance Industries. Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

Hital Meswani has been the brain behind successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes.

Hital Meswani has completed his graduation from Wharton School in the US. Hital Meswani oversees the refinery and all other manufacturing units of Reliance Industries.

Just like his brother Nikhli Meswani, Hital Meswani’s renumeration for 2021-22 was also Rs 24 crore. Interestingly, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09. Mukesh Ambani decided to forego his remuneration in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. His salary was most recently listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.

