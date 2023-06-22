Meet Hina Nagarajan, IIM-alumna CEO of firm that owns Virat Kohli's team, PF alone is Rs 33 lakh, salary is...

Hina Nagarajan was appointed as the MD and CEO of Diageo India on July 1, 2021. (File)

Hina Nagarajan is one of the most prominent corporate leaders in the country. She is the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India. She handles profit and loss, investment, corporate governance and compliance and all the other aspects of the business. She used to handle the company's Africa Emerging Markets before she became the leader of the firm's India business.

Before joining the company, she spent 30 years in the FMCG industry.

Nagarajan held leadership positions at Reckitt, Mary Kay India and Nestlé over the years.

She had a good academic record as well. She did B.Com from Delhi University. Later, she completed MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India's best B-school.

She was appointed as the MD and CEO of Diageo India on July 1, 2021. This after the company acquired India's United Spirits Limited.

The company owns Royal Challengers Bangalore whose net worth is over Rs 8500 crore. Virat Kohli captained the team for several years. He is still a senior member of the team.

She leads the India operations of the company which has 3261 employees. The United Breweries Limited's market cap is over Rs 39000 crore. This company was controlled by Vijay Mallya till 2016.

She is an avid music lover. She also loves Bollywood's old songs.

In regulatory filing when she had become the CEO-designate, the company said it passed a resolution over the planned compensation over the next three years.

The company said it would pay Rs 2,75,00,000 basic salary, basket of allowances (BOA) Rs 2,58,26,850. Her yearly PF contribution was Rs 33,00,000. Her gratuity was Rs 13,22,750.

The Target Annual Incentive Plan (AIP) was Rs 2,20,00,000. Her CTC was Rs 8 crore, according to the company's 2020 annual report published by BSE. It isn't clear how much she received last year.