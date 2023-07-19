Meet highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, not a CEO, not from IIT, his salary is…

In 1986, Nikhil Meswani started his journey with Reliance and in July 1988 he was appointed whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director.

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is India’s biggest company with a market cap of Rs 14.63 trillion. Mukesh Ambani is running the business successfully with an army of close aides who are responsible for handling the operations at Reliance. One such close aide of Mukesh Ambani is Nikhil Meswani, who is a chemical engineer by education. It is to be noted that Nikhil Meswani is the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Nikhil R Meswani is the son of Rasiklal Meswani, who is one of the founder directors of Reliance. In 1986, Nikhil Meswani started his journey with Reliance and in July 1988 he was appointed whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director. Nikhil Meswani is also on the Board of the Reliance.

Nikhil Meswani completed his graduation from Mumbai University and then went on to the University of Massachusetts, US, to pursue his master’s in chemical engineering. Mukesh Ambani has given the responsibility of running the petrochemicals business of Reliance to Nikhil Meswani. He is also taking care of Reliance’s massive refinery business between 1997 and 2005.

Nikhil Meswani also takes care of things related to Mukesh Ambani-owned IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and elder son Akash Ambani are closely associated with Mumbai Indians too. Nikhil Meswani is also a distinguished Alumni of the University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT).

The remuneration of Nikhil Meswani was Rs 24 crore for 2021-22 and he is the highest paid employee in Reliance Industries Limited. Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore for over a decade now. He has kept his salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, according to reports. Ambani decided to voluntarily forego his remuneration in the past two years in view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. His salary was most recently listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.