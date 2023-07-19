Meet highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, not a CEO, not from IIT, his salary is…

Headlines

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Most expensive divorces of Bollywood couples

7 famous Indian cricketers who never played 50-over ICC World Cup

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Big India-US Drone Deal: India to acquire 'MQ-9 Predators'; all about the world's deadliest drone

Six killed, one injured in SUV-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

PM Modi meets cabinet ministers, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer set to miss Asia Cup 2023 & more | DNA News Wrap, June 26

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, not a CEO, not from IIT, his salary is…

In 1986, Nikhil Meswani started his journey with Reliance and in July 1988 he was appointed whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is India’s biggest company with a market cap of Rs 14.63 trillion. Mukesh Ambani is running the business successfully with an army of close aides who are responsible for handling the operations at Reliance. One such close aide of Mukesh Ambani is Nikhil Meswani, who is a chemical engineer by education. It is to be noted that Nikhil Meswani is the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Nikhil R Meswani is the son of Rasiklal Meswani, who is one of the founder directors of Reliance. In 1986, Nikhil Meswani started his journey with Reliance and in July 1988 he was appointed whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director. Nikhil Meswani is also on the Board of the Reliance.

Nikhil Meswani completed his graduation from Mumbai University and then went on to the University of Massachusetts, US, to pursue his master’s in chemical engineering. Mukesh Ambani has given the responsibility of running the petrochemicals business of Reliance to Nikhil Meswani. He is also taking care of Reliance’s massive refinery business between 1997 and 2005.

Nikhil Meswani also takes care of things related to Mukesh Ambani-owned IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and elder son Akash Ambani are closely associated with Mumbai Indians too. Nikhil Meswani is also a distinguished Alumni of the University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT).

The remuneration of Nikhil Meswani was Rs 24 crore for 2021-22 and he is the highest paid employee in Reliance Industries Limited. Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore for over a decade now. He has kept his salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, according to reports. Ambani decided to voluntarily forego his remuneration in the past two years in view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. His salary was most recently listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Facebook to get more Instagram-like video features, check details

All-party meeting to be held today ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Style, Xcuse Me hit pair Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work together after 20 years — Here’s what we know

Buy Friends Tshirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE