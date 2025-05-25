Many businesses are built from scratch. But have you heard of a business built from scrap? Yes, you read that right! Let us tell the interesting story of two childhood friends, who drew inspiration from a local "kabadiwala" and built a successful and eco-friendly startup.

Many businesses are built from scratch. But have you heard of a business built from scrap? Yes, you read that right! Let us tell the interesting story of two childhood friends, who drew inspiration from a local "kabadiwala" and built a successful and eco-friendly business that is today brining in lakhs of rupees in revenue.

Childhood pastime behind idea

Friends Henik Gala and Shreyas Jalapur, from Thane in Maharashtra, would often hang around by a local scrap dealer working near their school. They would watch him sort, weigh, and cart off heavy piles of waste material. But little did they know that their childhood pastime would one day turn into a real passion. In 2023, Henik and Shreyas launched ScrapJi -- a tech-driven scrap collection and recycling startup.

Business functioning

Quite like a ragman, ScrapJi collects waste from households and recycles it -- just that its functioning is supported by modern tech. Customers can schedule a doorstep collection of scrap through ScrapJi's website or WhatsApp channel. Trained pickup executives then arrive at the given address, weigh the scrap, and pay the customers based on market rates. The material is then sorted and sent to authorised recycling centres.

Shreyas says they wanted to fix the gaps existing in the traditional scrap business. "Often, scrap collectors don’t return because their cart is full or the price isn’t right. We’ve eliminated that uncertainty with tech and reliable service," he said, according to The Better India.

Ambitious plans

ScrapJi today has 2,000 regular customers and a monthly recycling output of 10 tonnes (10,000 kilograms). The startup has surpassed Rs 25 lakh in revenue in the latest financial year and aims to touch Rs 1 crore by 2025. In fact, former Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also joined their venture as an equity partner.

"Our dream is a trash-free India by 2030," Henik said. "Today’s youth should feel proud to say they work in waste management," stated Shreyas.