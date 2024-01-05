Headlines

Business

Business

Meet the heir of Rs 33,000 crore business empire who resigned as CEO of company to focus on...

The company's board approved the appointment of Goenka as a non-executive non-independent director, designated as Vice Chairman of the company from April 1, 2023.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

article-main
Ceat Ltd, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, announced Anant Goenka's resignation as Managing Director and CEO in March 2023. It was also revealed that he has moved to the new position of vice-chairman of the tyre manufacturer. He had been MD and CEO of the company since April 1, 2012. Anant Goenka was succeeded by Arnab Banerjee who earlier served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

Asked about the reason behind quitting the post, Anant Goenka said that he wanted to focus on initiatives at the group level. He will continue as a board member, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved the appointment of Goenka as a non-executive non-independent director, designated as Vice Chairman of the company from April 1, 2023. 

For those who are unaware, Anant Goenka is the son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka. He is the heir of Rs 33,000 crore RPG Group and has continued to lead the company through a positively transformative 10-year period which saw the market capitalisation of the company grow from Rs 370 crore to Rs 5,800 crore.

In his personal time, Anant Goenka likes to keep a check on his fitness and is also an avid traveller. He likes to play squash and test the benefits of endurance running. Anant Goenka has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, US. He also holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Before CEAT, Anant Goenka was an integral part of KEC International, where he led functions including supply chain and planning. As per RPG Group's website, Anant Goenka has also worked in MNCs such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, Accenture, and Morgan Stanley.

He was also the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) in 2013.

READ | Meet actress who got Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career, still remained single because..

