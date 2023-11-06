Headlines

Meet head of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore business, gets big from popularity of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, he is…

Devang Bhimjyani earns big for Mukesh Ambani through popularity of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and other players.

Nov 06, 2023

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than $90.7 billion. The billionaire is the chairman of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 15.81 trillion. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a range of business that includes steel, petrochemicals, energy, telecommunications, retail and many more. One such sector in which India's richest man has had great success in the past few years is his sports ventures. Mukesh Ambani is the owner of Mumbai Indians, which is ranked as the the most valuable team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians’ have won 5 IPL titles and as per Forbes, the franchise has a net worth of more than Rs 10,000 crore. As the franchise is entering other cricketing leagues across the globe, let us know about the person who is heading the sports ventures for Mukesh Ambani. Devang Bhimjyani is the man who is the head of Mumbai Indians, MI Global and Reliance Sports.

Devang Bhimjyani takes care of the operational and commercial of star studded Mumbai Indians team that has Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and other players at key roles. Ace cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh have also played for the franchise. Mumbai Indians is amongst the most viewed and followed teams in the IPL T20 franchise ecosystem and Devang created a Multi Cricket Club Ownership structure to get the best from the team's popularity.

Devang’s ideation has led to the acquisition of 4 new franchise cricket teams, which includes Mumbai Indians Womens team, MI CapeTown (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (Major League Cricket). Mumbai Indians women team and MI New York team both won the inaugural season.

