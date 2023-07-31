Headlines

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India's highest taxpayer and it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

ISIS behind Pakistan suicide blast that killed at least 44, says police

Meet Harshal Juikar, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his whopping package is…

According to reports, Harshal Juikar is a student at MIT-World Peace University and he has completed his MSc in Blockchain Technology.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Harshal Juikar, a student of Pune, has created history by bagging an annual salary package of Rs 50 lakh from US-based tech giant Google. According to a report published in News18, Harshal Juikar is a student at MIT-World Peace University and he has completed his MSc in Blockchain Technology. “I dared to pursue my passion, and the journey was filled with challenges and doubts. But staying true to myself and embracing the unconventional path led me to success beyond my imagination," Harshal Juikar was stated as saying by News18.

Harshal Juikar also shared some tips for students who are aiming to work in good companies. “Stay curious, be persistent, and don’t be afraid to explore uncharted territories. It’s in the pursuit of our passions that we truly find our purpose," he said. Harshal Juikar also thanked his teachers at the University for supporting him. Dr Ravikumar Chitnis, Vice Chancellor of MIT-WPU, said, “We are extremely proud of Harshal’s outstanding achievement.”

It is to be noted that tech giants keep on hiring college graduates at high-salary packages but most of these students are either from engineering background or management professionals. So, Harshal Juikar has in a way created a record by bagging the high package job without any engineering or management degree.

Earlier this year, a student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur Avni Malhotra had grabbed headlines after landing a job offer of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum from Microsoft. Avni Malhotra, who is from Jaipur, got the dream job after clearing six rounds of interviews. A recent report by Wall Street Journal, Facebook and Google were among the top three highest-paying companies.

